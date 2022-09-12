'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent 'Grossed Out' By Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss' Hookup

"There was a moment in Paris a few years ago, that I said, ‘the only thing that makes my mouth water is someone drinking rose,'" Lala recalled. "Stassi and Katie said, ‘even if you wanted to, we would never allow that to happen.’ And that for me, it was like, I wasn’t thinking of picking up a drink but that fact that they said that.”

Lala has her friends' backs, telling RadarOnline.com that she's "grossed out" over Schwartz and Raquel's hookup. The duo reportedly made out at Scheana Shay's wedding last month, and that wasn't the first time it was revealed the two might be more than friends.

Schwartz is in the middle of a divorce with co-star Katie and Raquel's ex, James Kennedy, is also on the show, adding another layer to the complicated mess.