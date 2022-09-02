Garcelle Beauvais' Son Oliver Accused Of Cheating On Wife With 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss, Gearing Up For Bitter Divorce

Garcelle Beauvais' oldest son Oliver is being accused of cheating on his wife with Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss. Radar has learned that Oliver's wife, Samantha Saunders, believes he committed adultery while working at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in Las Vegas with co-workers and customers.

She said he cheated on her by making out with Raquel while filming the upcoming season of Pump Rules. RadarOnline.com can report that Oliver spent time with the Pump Rules cast last month in Sin City.