New Couple Alert? Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Getting 'Cozy' With Diplo After Splitting With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski is single and ready to mingle, and the model, 31, allegedly has her sights on Diplo. Radar has learned Ratajkowski was spotted cozying up to the DJ/record producer last weekend as her marriage with Sebastian Bear-McClard continues to fall apart on the heels of cheating rumors and inevitable divorce.
RadarOnline.com has discovered the Gone Girl actress' alleged PDA fest with Diplo went down at Bad Bunny's concert at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, just days before she moved out of the marital home she once shared with Bear-McClard.
Ratajkowski later posted photos from the concert, revealing how much fun she had at the show. She dressed as if she was on the prowl, flaunting her famous curves in a barely-there bodysuit with a low-cut neckline.
The plunging v-neck wasn't the only revealing portion of her ensemble.
The newly single star's zebra-print-inspired one-piece laid high on her hips, exposing the sides of her midriff and back. She paired the racy look with an itty bitty skirt that hung low on her hips.
Ratajkowski wasn't trying to hide her interaction with Diplo either. There were plenty of spies in the audience that couldn't wait to spill about their alleged PDA-filled encounter.
"Saw Emarata and Diplo getting reaaaallll cozy at the Bad Bunny concert at Yankee Stadium," one person told Deuxmoi, adding the three-time Grammy winner is an "interesting choice" for her next crush.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ratajkowski is wasting no time moving on from her rumored cheating husband. She was spotted carrying moving boxes out of their Manhattan apartment earlier this week and hired a moving company to take care of the necessities.
The Uncut Gems actress appeared in good spirits despite making the drastic change to her personal life.
The move adds fuel to the rumors that she's seeking a divorce from Bear-McClard, although she has yet to file. The Blurred Lines star is said to be gearing up to pull the plug on her four-year marriage after she allegedly discovered he had cheated on her.
"Yeah, he cheated,” an insider said last month. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
The two wed in 2018 and share a one-year-old son. Ratajkowski has not released a statement addressing the rumors swirling around about her marriage, but she did like several comments about her husband's alleged cheating scandal.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ratajkowski and Diplo's team for comment.