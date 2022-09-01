Your tip
Moving Out: Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Carrying Boxes From Marital Home After Split With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Aug. 31 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

She's moving out and on with her life. Emily Ratajkowski was spotted carrying cardboard boxes full of her belongings from the home she once shared with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Radar can confirm that the Gone Girl actress, 31, hired Oz Moving and Storage company to do the job on the heels of cheating rumors.

Ratajkowski wore a black skintight bodysuit for the occasion and called in a girlfriend to help with the move. Showing she's been on hot girl summer since her marriage exploded, the model flaunted her long limbs in spandex shorts.

She wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty either.

Ratajkowski was photographed carrying boxes, a tall plant, and several bags out of her NYC apartment building. Bear-McClard and their one-year-old son, Sylvester, were not present for the move.

RadarOnline.com can report that it only took two men to remove Ratajkowski's belongings, which included her marital mattress, paintings, and more.

Sporting her brunette hair down and wearing tennis shoes on moving day, the Uncut Gems actress appeared in good spirits despite making the drastic change to her personal life.

Ratajkowski was seen laughing and cracking jokes with her pal as they exited the apartment with their hands full of her personal items.

The move adds fuel to the rumors that she's seeking a divorce from Bear-McClard, although she has yet to file. The Blurred Lines star is said to be gearing up to pull the plug on her four-year marriage after she allegedly discovered Bear-McClard had cheated on her.

"Yeah, he cheated,” an insider said last month. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

RadarOnline.com is told Ratajkowski's decision to end their marriage "came out of the blue," which tracks with the photos we saw of the pair getting handsy with each other in Italy weeks before the divorce news.

Ratajkowski's move also comes in the wake of the news that her estranged husband was "fired" from his own production company over alleged "complaints about his behavior" — a report he later denied.

According to him, he took time off to assist his sick mother.

While Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have yet to address their split, the model seemingly confirmed the infidelity allegations by liking tweets about him cheating.

The two married in February 2018 and have been spotted around town without their wedding rings on.

