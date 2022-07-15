Emily Ratajkowski Spotted With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Weeks Before Divorce & Cheating Rumors
Everything appeared good between Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard just weeks before it was reported she is planning to divorce her "serial cheater'" husband.
Radar has discovered the 31-year-old model and Sebastian were spotted packing on the PDA while on a yacht in Italy last month. That tracks with what sources tell RadarOnline.com that Emily's decision to pull the plug on their four-year marriage came "out of the blue" after he allegedly cheated.
"Yeah, he cheated,” an insider told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” While the source claims Emily is planning to leave Sebastian, it does not appear that any paperwork has been filed.
The couple — who shares a one-year-old son, Sylvester — looked happy as ever in June while sailing the seas on the coast of Porto Ercole, Italy.
Wearing an itty bitty bikini, Emily flaunted her famous curves and her husband couldn't get enough. Sebastian was photographed checking out his wife's backside while she paraded around in a thong.
They were also seen drinking champagne and cuddling on a beach chair that was only made for one.
However, Emily was spotted in New York on Thursday without her wedding ring on. Radar has reached out to her rep for comment.
The Blurred Lines star married Sebastian during a surprise courthouse wedding in February 2018 after only weeks of dating.
Emily announced her pregnancy in October 2020, welcoming Sylvester in March 2021. While juggling a newborn and breastfeeding, she finished writing her book, My Body.
"I think something about the pandemic, being pregnant, having that kind of weird sense of time that we all had when we didn't have to show up places was really good for me but since he has been born I am the most productive person in the world, just because I - every second is for him and then there is extra time," she explained while appearing on Seth Meyers' late-night show.
Explaining that she was "on a deadline" for her book completion, Emily said her hard work and sleepless nights paid off.
"So I was like writing a book and breast feeding every two to three hours. And felt totally insane and incapable of doing it. And now I'm here talking about it so I think things have worked out," she said.