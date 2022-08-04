Emily Ratajkowski In 'No Mood' To Forgive Sebastian Bear-McClard Despite Him 'Begging For Another Chance' After Alleged Infidelity
Emily Ratajkowski's husband Sebastian Bear-McClard is "begging" the model to take him back, but she's in "no mood" to forgive him for his alleged infidelities.
Radar has learned that Sebastian isn't giving up on their marriage, despite Ratajkowski gearing up to file for divorce after learning he had cheated.
"Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” an insider told Page Six. “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered even more s--- he did behind her back.”
Their friends are sad to see their relationship end.
“What they had is really special. All of their friends loved watching them in the papers and in the headlines,” another source dished. “They were just beautiful, but of course, the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings. I don’t know what the truth is about Sebastian’s behavior, and I’m not defending him, but I know they’re both reeling. It’s so sad.”
Both Ratajkowski and Sebastian have been spotted around town without their wedding rings on.
RadarOnline.com is told the two were on the outs before their rumored divorce made headlines weeks ago.
A neighbor allegedly saw the Blurred Lines model "screaming" at her husband on the street.
"I know someone who works directly across the street from Emily Ratajkowski's apartment in Tribeca and she said she saw them fighting on the street," the insider revealed to Deuxmoi. "She was screaming and fighting with her husband on the street."
When asked when the alleged screaming match happened, the source said, "less than a month ago!"
We can reveal RadarOnline.com is told Ratajkowski's decision to end their marriage "came out of the blue," which tracks with the photos we saw of the duo getting handsy with each other in Italy weeks before the divorce news.
"Yeah, he cheated,” an insider said last month. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
Ratajkowski and Sebastian said "I do" in February 2018 after only weeks of dating. The model gave birth to their son, Sylvester, in March 2021.
At the time of this post, she has yet to file for divorce.