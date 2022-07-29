Emily Ratajkowski's 'Serial Cheater' Husband Spotted With Model's Dog & No Wedding Ring In First Outing Since Divorce Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski's estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was spotted for the first time since rumors began swirling that the duo is on the brink of divorce following an alleged string of infidelities on his part.
In the photos obtained by Radar, Ratajkowski's ex-lover added fuel to the split speculation because he wasn't wearing his wedding band when the paparazzi caught up with him in New York City on Wednesday.
While his left ring finger was noticeably bare, his hands were occupied.
Wearing a light blue t-shirt and shorts with sneakers, "serial cheater" Bear-McClard was seen walking their dog, Columbo. The Husky-German Shepherd mix is the beloved pet Ratajkowski adopted in May 2019, one year after their surprise courthouse wedding.
The Blurred Lines star's estranged husband looked down in the dumps while taking Columbo, who was wearing a cone, out for some fresh air around the city.
Ratajkowski was nowhere in sight.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the model was gearing up to pull the plug on her marriage after Bear-McClard was allegedly caught cheating on her.
RadarOnline.com is told the decision "came out of the blue." That tracks with the photos we saw of Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard getting handsy with each other in Italy weeks before the divorce news.
"Yeah, he cheated,” an insider told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
The two said "I do" in February 2018 after only weeks of dating. Ratajkowski gave birth to their son, Sylvester, in March 2021.
While they will have to hash out the alleged divorce in court if she decides to go through with the split, at least it'll be their only legal woe.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the estranged duo won't have to face off against their old landlord in a bitter legal battle anymore.
Their former landlord, Antoni Ghosh, filed to dismiss the lawsuit in New York after claiming Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard failed to pay him $160,000 in rent.
The now estranged couple eventually moved out of the NYC pad and bought a $2 million home in Los Angeles.