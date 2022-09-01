Married Texas Pastor Takes Leave Of Absence After His Messages With Another Woman 'Crossed A Line'

Due to his role, the church said he should have extra "awareness" when it comes to not crossing any boundaries.

"In this case, while the messages were not romantic or sexual in nature, the frequency and familiarity of the messages crossed a line," the statement read, noting he "did not use language appropriate for a pastor," and he did not model a suitable behavior.

Chandler agreed with the elders that this mishap showed a greater personal issue in his life, noting time away from The Village Church could help him get back on track.