'Sold Their Soul To The Devil': Bishop SLAMS Beyoncé Over New Single 'Church Girl,' Labels It 'Sacrilege'

"The only thing I can account for some of this stuff is somebody done sold their soul to the devil," he declared.

"All I can say to you is this, when you sell your soul to the devil, you get the short end of the stick because you're not going to live but so long and when you leave here, where you're going, you're going to be there forever. It's not a good deal," Wooten warned.

Wooten claimed that it would upset attendees to know exactly what the song entailed.