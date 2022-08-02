Queen Of Petty? Beyoncé Removes Kelis From New Album After 'Milkshake' Singer Accused Her Of Theft

Fans have noticed while listening on Tidal that the interpolation is now missing, as are the songwriting credits.

We should note that interpolating differs from sampling. "Interpolation is a new artist re-recording lyrics or notes to use in their song," according to Distractify.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelis was outraged after being informed that she was featured on Bey's single Energy without giving permission.

"My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," the New York-born artist told her fans. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled."