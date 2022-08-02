'We Will Pass': Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis SHUTS DOWN Offer To Appear On 'The View' After Bombshell Remarks From Show's Hosts

Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin posted their response via email to Twitter, providing insight as to exactly why DeSantis had no interest in taking a seat at the table.

"Thanks for the invite. I understand that you are sending this request on behalf of your team," Griffin wrote in the statement shared on Tuesday.

"But are the hosts of The View really interested in hearing from Governor DeSantis about all of the important work he is doing on behalf of Floridians to protect their health and livelihoods, to stand up for parents and children, and to defend freedom?"