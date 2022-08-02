Albert Pujols’ Estranged Wife Demands Child & Spousal Support in Divorce Months After Brain Surgery

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, hours before the divorce petition was filed, Albert released a statement about the split.

“I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre,” he said. “I realize this is not the most opportune time with Opening Day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place. These situations are never easy and isn’t something that just happened overnight.”

The baseball star caught a bit of backlash after people pointed out Deidra had recently announced she was fighting a brain tumor.

Deidra said her doctors made the discovery in October and had to undergo surgery in April. She posted an update after the procedure telling her followers that the tumor was removed and she was on her way to recovery.