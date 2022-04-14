Albert Pujols' Wife Deidra Gives Update Post-Brain Surgery, Mum On Divorce

In recent videos posted by the MLB player's soon-to-be ex-wife, she told her nearly 60k followers, "I just wanted to pop on real quick because I got so many of you direct messaging me asking how my recovery is going."

"Today is officially two weeks from my surgery date and things are going amazing," she continued. "I have more energy and feel stronger today and slowly getting back to some normalcy and routine."

She goes on to reveal that she has even gone back to work while still "doing what I need to be doing to take care of my healing and my wellbeing."