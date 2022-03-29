Ray J Moves Divorce Forward Days After Princess Love Speaks About Reconciliation
Ray J served his estranged wife Princess Love with new docs in their divorce despite her appearing to want to work things out.
According to court records obtained by Radar, the 41-year-old reality star has turned over his preliminary declaration of disclosure to Princess.
The declaration includes a list of Ray J’s monthly income and expenses and reveals his assets. The filing is required from both parties before the divorce can be finalized.
The move means Ray J is all in favor of divorce even if his ex feels otherwise. Earlier this month, Princess was grilled by paparazzi at the airport about the situation.
The photog asked if she was open to a reconciliation with Ray. “You never know. The door is always open. We love each other but when you stop trying you have to do what you have to do,” she explained.
Princess admitted she didn’t know what she wanted when it came to her estranged husband.
“I don’t know what I want but when someone keeps filing for divorce you have to give them what they want,” she ended.
Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021. The case is the third time the couple has been done this path.
Princess first filed for divorce in May 2020 but dismissed the case. They attempted to work things out during the quarantine but that didn’t pan out. Ray J then filed again in September, and they moved to Florida.
However, their issues continued out there and now they are back in divorce court.
Ray J is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids. He cited “irreconcilable differences” in docs as the reason for the split. He is asking the court to cut off Princess’ right to collect spousal support.
Princess has yet to respond to the divorce.
Ray J and Princess Love have had an extremely rocky relationship that blew up in 2019 when she took to Instagram Live to accuse him of leaving her stranged — while pregnant — with their young daughter in Las Vegas. A couple of months later, she gave birth to their second child Epik.