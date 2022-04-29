'Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss Addresses Religious Ties To Scientology & How It Impacts Her Role In Hollywood

Moss talked about her religion in a profile for The New Yorker, in which she explained why it's a topic she doesn't often bring up. As an actress, she prefers to keep an air of mystery surrounding her life.

"I don't want to come off as being cagey," she explained. "If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I'm, like, an open book about it … I don't want people to be distracted by something when they're watching me. I want them to be seeing the character."

Moss faced scrutiny as her star power continued to climb following notable roles in The Handmaid's Tale and Mad Men. Many of the reported abuses perpetrated by Scientology "echo the authoritarian tactics of Gilead" in Handmaid's Tale, the article pointed out.

The interviewer mentioned that some people are already distracted by Moss' ties to Scientology, which she was unfazed by.