'Vanderpump Rules' Shakeup: Katie Maloney's Estranged Husband Tom Schwartz Caught Kissing Co-Star Raquel Leviss Ahead Of Divorce
Tom Schwartz sucked face with a co-star behind his soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney's back. The Vanderpump Rules star, and half of the Tom and Tom crew, was spotted kissing SUR waitress Raquel Leviss this week, Radar has learned.
The alleged makeout session went down at Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies in Cancún on Tuesday, an event that Katie did not attend.
"Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” a source revealed on Friday.
Schwartz, 39, and Raquel, 27, may not have stopped at just swapping spit. The insider told Us Weekly they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the pair.
Both were part of Scheana's bridal party — and their makeout might have been caught on film. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Bravo cameras were rolling for Scheana and Brock's wedding.
Schwartz moves fast. Katie only filed for divorce in March. With their marital home finally selling, it looks like he made his move on the beauty queen.
While Katie wasn't in attendance, she was in the vicinity. Schwartz's estranged wife was in Mexico on a girl's trip and was absent from her co-stars' nuptials.
However, Raquel's ex James Kennedy was there and may have witnessed the alleged drunken smooches.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Katie's team about the kiss.
Besides Raquel, Scheana's Pump Rules co-star Ariana Madix also served as her bridesmaid. Tom Sandoval stood alongside Schwartz as a groomsman for Brock. The couple's daughter, Summer Moon, was the flower girl.
Castmate Lala Kent was at the wedding, but boss lady Lisa Vanderpump did not go.
Fans saw some unexpected faces at the ceremony and after-party. Ex-Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute were there to witness the bride's second I dos, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that none of them will be featured on Season 10.
Sources tell us that cameras were rolling to capture Scheana and Brock's special day at Dreams Natura Resort & Spa, but none of her fired co-stars will get any TV time went the wedding episode airs later this year.
Jax, Kristen, and Brittany's Bravo careers ended in 2020.
Kristen was fired first — along with OG cast member Stassi Schroeder. The network axed Jax months later by popular demand. His bride Brittany quickly followed.