'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Files For Divorce From Tom Schwartz Days After Announcing Split

Last week, Tom and Katie shocked the world by posting statements on their Instagram accounts. He wrote, "Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie and I are separating.”

"I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word because it’s too painful. Yes, my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he added.