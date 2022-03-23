'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Files For Divorce From Tom Schwartz Days After Announcing Split
Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz days after the couple announced they were over.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 35-year-old star filed her petition on March 22 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Tom has yet to file a response to the case. No lawyers are listed for either party. The two got married in 2016 but didn't end up filing the official paperwork until 2019.
Last week, Tom and Katie shocked the world by posting statements on their Instagram accounts. He wrote, "Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie and I are separating.”
"I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word because it’s too painful. Yes, my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he added.
In her post, Katie said, "I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."
"We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you all for the kind words and support," she ended.
Rumors of a split have been circling Tom and Katie for several months. The two appear to actually still be on good terms as they were spotted out and about over the weekend grabbing drinks together.
A source close to the couple told People the marriage was lacking intimacy "for quite a while."
"They act like terrific roommates," the source dished. The two are reportedly still living together in the home they purchased together in 2019.