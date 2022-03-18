'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Steps Out Sans-Wedding Ring After Tom Schwartz Split

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney appears to be embracing a new normal after her split from husband Tom Schwartz, stepping out sans-wedding ring.

The Bravolebrity, 35, was spotted getting out of her car on March 17, donning a monochromatic ensemble with dark sunglasses and checkered sandals in photos obtained by Daily Mail. As she held up her cell phone, Katie flashed her bare ring finger, seemingly moving forward with her decision to be single.

Katie’s outing came one day after her ex, 39, was spotted running errands in L.A., still wearing his wedding ring following his own emotional statement confirming their breakup.