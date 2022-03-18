'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Steps Out Sans-Wedding Ring After Tom Schwartz Split
Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney appears to be embracing a new normal after her split from husband Tom Schwartz, stepping out sans-wedding ring.
The Bravolebrity, 35, was spotted getting out of her car on March 17, donning a monochromatic ensemble with dark sunglasses and checkered sandals in photos obtained by Daily Mail. As she held up her cell phone, Katie flashed her bare ring finger, seemingly moving forward with her decision to be single.
Katie’s outing came one day after her ex, 39, was spotted running errands in L.A., still wearing his wedding ring following his own emotional statement confirming their breakup.
Tom admitted it was difficult to “capture 12 years of love in a f–king canned Instagram caption” alongside photos of the couple from over the years. “Well this sucks,” the reality star continued, revealing that he was heartbroken, but coming to terms with it. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”
As for her part, the Utah native said she wanted to be honest with fans about the big changes going on in her life behind-the-scenes.
“After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” she penned. “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”
Vanderpump Rules viewers were introduced to the couple back in 2013, following the peaks and pitfalls of the pair’s relationship until their July 2015 engagement. He popped the question with a stunning 2-carat pear-shaped champagne diamond ring. Katie and Tom got married twice on the series — once during a 2016 ceremony officiated by costar Lisa Vanderpump and a second time in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to paperwork issues. Their Sin City ceremony took place in 2019.
Katie previously opened up about their hopes to start a family one day, telling her podcast listeners in November 2020 that she and Tom had “start[ed] trying” to conceive that summer.
“It hasn’t happened for us yet,” she said at the time. “So, when the time is right for us. But in the meantime, I am having a lot of fun being along for the ride with my friends.”