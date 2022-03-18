Inside Bobbi Kristina Brown's Death: Her Friends & Family Speak Out In New Tell-All Special
Although Bobbi Kristina Brown was born into a life of glitz, glamour, and celebrity status, she was also born into a life that comes with inevitable and dangerous substance abuse issues.
The only child of famous singer Whitney Houston and rapper Bobby Brown, Bobbi was reportedly exposed early on to a “life in the fast lane” attitude in which she was given the opportunity and put on the fast track to becoming a famous singer on her own accord, while also sadly getting caught up in the negatives aspects of such a life that come along with it.
But Bobbi’s life truly took a turn for the worse on February 11, 2012 after her mother was found dead in a bathtub in Beverly Hills following a drug overdose, a traumatic experience that caused Bobbi Kristina’s mental health to take a nosedive in which she would never recover from.
Following her mother’s death, Bobbi Kristina didn’t know what to do – so she turned to drugs, alcohol and looked towards her long-time friend turned fiancé Nick Gordon for support. But only a few short years later, on January 31, 2015, Bobbi was also found overdosing in a bathtub paralleling the harrowing fate of her mother. She was ultimately declared dead on July 26 of the same year after being in a coma for nearly six months.
After Bobbi’s passing, her closest friends and family blamed Nick for her almost drowning and the resulting coma. Within a matter of years, Nick ended up taking his own life on January 1, 2020 due to what many believe was an abundance of guilt.
Now, the real question is: who is truly to blame for this these tragic deaths that all started with the passing of Bobbi’s mother? Was it the fame…the media…or were Whitney, Bobbi, and Nick simply victims of themselves?
Tune in to the upcoming REELZ special to hear from those closest to Bobbi Kristina, including her spiritual healer and friend Jollie Harriss III, her aunt Leolah Brown, and her cousin Jairam Reid.
There is much more to learn firsthand about the death of Whitney Houston’s daughter in “Bobbi Kristina Brown: The Friends Speak,” Sunday, March 20th at 8 ET/PT on REELZ.
Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/