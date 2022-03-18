Inside Bobbi Kristina Brown's Death: Her Friends & Family Speak Out In New Tell-All Special

The only child of famous singer Whitney Houston and rapper Bobby Brown, Bobbi was reportedly exposed early on to a “life in the fast lane” attitude in which she was given the opportunity and put on the fast track to becoming a famous singer on her own accord, while also sadly getting caught up in the negatives aspects of such a life that come along with it.

But Bobbi’s life truly took a turn for the worse on February 11, 2012 after her mother was found dead in a bathtub in Beverly Hills following a drug overdose, a traumatic experience that caused Bobbi Kristina’s mental health to take a nosedive in which she would never recover from.