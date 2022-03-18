Countess' Boozy Night! 'Real Housewives Of New York' Star Luann De Lesseps Kicked Out Of Gay Piano Bar After Drunkenly Taking Over The Microphone & Yelling At The Crowd

“She monopolized the piano, but that isn’t how it works; you sing [one song] and move on," a source told Page Six.

The 56-year-old, who performs her own show called "Countess Cabaret," was apparently already drunk when she showed up at the hot spot. “Luann thought she was doing her act. She tried to sing [her own song] ‘Money Can’t Buy You Class,’ but they didn’t know it. They know standards," the insider said of her catchy tune. “The piano player was like, ‘I don’t know the song,’ and she responded, ‘It’s a hit!'”