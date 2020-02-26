Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'RHONY' Boast: Luann De Lesseps Compares Her Hot Bikini Body To Jennifer Lopez's! '50 is the new 40,' Bravo star says after completing probation.

Luann de Lesseps has compared her bikini body to JLo‘s!

The Real Housewives of New York star, 54, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing a white bikini body — next to Jennifer Lopez, 50, taking a selfie in a similar suit.

“50 is the new 40. Hey girl hey @jlo,” Luann playfully captioned her side-by-side pictures.

The Bravo beauty has clearly gotten past her legal humiliation. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Luann was arrested on Christmas Eve day 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, battery of an officer and making threats against a public service.

After the news broke, the housewife checked into rehab, saying she was “truly embarrassed” about her trouble with the law.

The star pled guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication after her 2017 arrest.

In May 2019, Luann was briefly arrested after she violated her probation that stemmed from the arrest.

She avoided jail time in August 2019 when she agreed to a plea deal that placed her on a one-year probation and required her to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Luann completed her probation and now, is enjoying flaunting her body!

In response to Luann’s bikini picture, fellow housewife Ashley Darby wrote “Serrrrve! 🔥” and Lisa Rinna commented, “Gorge.”

Former The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton also cheered Luann on, writing, “Lu you look 100x better I mean duhhh.”

RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp also got into the act, sharing her own comparison with the JLo photo — while eight months pregnant with her third child. (Teddi just gave birth to her third child).

“JLo says she’s relaxed and recharged. Well TJo is revved and ready,” Teddi, 38, wrote.

