Arrested On Christmas! Stars Handcuffed During The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

Christmas behind bars! From ‘RHONY’ star Countess LuAnn de Lesseps‘s boozy breakdown on Christmas Eve to Charlie Sheen’s domestic violence arrest in Aspen, RadarOnline.com has a gallery that will bring you holiday cheer. Click through the see the A-Z list celebrities arrested during the holidays.

