Health Crisis! Artie Lange Seeks Medical Attention In Jail After Shocking Arrest

Ailing Artie Lange was arrested and thrown in jail Tuesday night for failure to appear in court for the second time this year, and now RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the troubled drug addict’s health has gotten so bad he’s already had to receive medical attention behind bars!

Lange — who has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and other health issues concerning his diabetes — faces an uphill battle in jail as he awaits his release.

“He got medical attention last night, and medical took his blood today” an Officer of the Essex County Jail told Radar exclusively. “If he has withdrawals, they will give him something to help him.”

According to Officer Devito of the Essex County jail, Lange will not be released until he appears for court.

“He was processed this morning, and he won’t be released until he goes to CJP court,” Officer Devito exclusively told Radar. “He was brought in by the Essex County Sheriffs department. They arrested him and he won’t be bailed out. There’s no bail for him until he goes to court — they want to see him. He has missed too many court dates.”

As readers know, Howard Stern’s former sidekick was handcuffed by state police in May after he was caught with a bag of heroin in his lap. The 50-year-old was charged with a “controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia,” according to the Essex County Sherriff’s office.

“He had a bench warrant out and his warrant came to our attention,” Officer Kevin Lynch of the Essex County Sheriff’s department told Radar. “We knew he was home, and we arrested him around 6:40 pm without incident.”

Lange is expected to appear in superior court on December 15 for a status conference by Judge Sivilli at 9 am.

An insider told Radar that “Artie thought he was off the hook” from the bench warrant and believed the case had been resolved.

“He was never notified about the case he was just arrested for. He tried to ask questions about it to see if he needed to do anything, but was unable to obtain information about it. He was in court several times since the May arrest and no one could answer his questions.”

Tuesday’s arrest comes on the heels of a bizarre episode over the weekend in which Lange tweeted a picture of himself looking ruffled with a severely swollen nose. Police were called to his home Saturday morning following the post.

In July, the 50-year-old Stern Show alum was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“All the blow and [heroin] I’ve done for years blew hole in my nose and landed in my chest,” Lange tweeted.

Lange has battled depression and drug addiction for years. After his second suicide attempt in 2010, Stern let Lange go from his show so the comedian could focus on his recovery.

Story developing.

