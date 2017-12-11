Medical Emergency! Cops Rush To Artie Lange’s Home After Comic Posts Shocking Photo

Comedian Artie Lange shared a shocking photo on Twitter that resulted in New Jersey cops rushing to his house late Friday night!

Lange, 50, posted a selfie of what appeared to be a severely swollen nose. Soon after, Hoboken cops arrived at his home after receiving a call from someone concerned about the crass comic.

Hey I got a quick message for u Ang. U ain’t the man. U run for the man. I fear nothing. pic.twitter.com/Sdn4BgSQzz — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 9, 2017

Despite the scare, Howard Stern‘s former sidekick — who has had a long history with drug addiction, and has attempted suicide on two different occasions — released a statement reassuring fans that he was fine.

Everything isn’t funny as the Great Hoboken Police just explained to me. I’m so sorry I made those guys deal with unimportant crap. I’m fine. In a related issue how do u delete a tweet? — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 9, 2017

“Everything isn’t funny as the Great Hoboken Police just explained to me,” Lange revealed just hours after the scary tweet. “I’m so sorry I made those guys deal with unimportant crap. I’m fine. In a related issue how do u delete a tweet?”

“Hey guys I just got myself a shower & some quick cardio,” Lange added in another Tweet. “Then I had to take another shower. But I’m back to bein Artie. That lucky kid from Jersey! As u can see I’m ok!”

As Radar previously reported, Lange is struggling with some major health issues. After missing several appearances of his podcast The Artie and Anthony Show fans suspected he was back on drugs.

“Artie has to take care of a few things,” his mother, Judy Lange told Radar. “He’s got diabetes, so that doesn’t help. He’s okay, as much as he can be. But he is fighting addiction — trying to get through that, and hopefully he will.”

Lange was previously hospitalized after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

“After Chicago gig I collapsed,” Lange admitted. “All the blow & H I’ve done for yrs blew hole in my nose & landed in my chest. It was infected. I was hours from checkin out. They ripped open my chest and got it all. I cheated the devil for the hundredth time.”

