At Death’s Door? Ailing Artie’s Mom Tells All On Troubled Addict’s Failing Health

Struggling substance abuse addict Artie Lange sent fans into a frenzy on December 6 when he unexpectedly cancelled his appearance on the Artie and Anthony Show. While the former Howard Stern sidekick blamed the flu for his absence, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively it’s his uphill battle with drugs that’s causing him to cancel on his podcast and other shows.

His mother, Judy Lange, revealed the truth about her son’s constant troubles exclusively to Radar, saying: “Artie has to take care of a few things. He’s got diabetes, so that doesn’t help. He’s okay, as much as he can be. But he is fighting addiction — trying to get through that, and hopefully he will.”

As fans know, followers of the comedian became skeptical of the 50-year-old’s excuse to cancel his appearance when he said he took antibiotics as a remedy — a medication that only fights bacteria, not viruses.

“The AA show is the best job! I really have the flu,” Lange wrote. “I got a flu shot! I got the flu. Antibiotics are working &I plan on being in tomm. Anthony & I are good on air. Please stick w us. I will make this work! U fans must feel I’m like a loser cousin u tolerate. Thx for that.”

Lange also tweeted that his recent visit to the doctors was unfavorable, with doctors concerned that he was heading towards a path of total destruction with no return.

“Doctor seemed worried. Took blood,” Lange wrote. “I promise if I die it will be on the AA show. Howard used to beg me to agree to this! I refused. This is special. I’m willing to put it in a contract. If u think I’m joking u did not see the look on my Drs face.”

His mother told Radar that she hasn’t yet heard from her son since his last visit to the doctor.

“He told me he went to the doctors, but I haven’ t received a report yet from him as to what’s going on,” Judy admitted. “So I don’t know.”

Lange later tweeted a message directly targeted towards his fans.

“Also with regards to my appearance. Fans. Followers.(whatever the f**k ppl call themselves today, I’ve crossed some sort of disgusting line,” Lange added. “I will most likely never look good again. The best I can do is try not to make anyone vomit! My body has been ravished by awful living. Thx”

As Radar previously reported, Lange was hospitalized multiple times this year due to drug related issues.

As recent as October, Lange cancelled a show in Akron, Ohio after having to make an emergency trip to the hospital for a blood sugar problem.

In July, he was hospitalized for days following emergency open heart surgery.

“After Chicago gig I collapsed,” Lange revealed. “All the blow & H I’ve done for yrs blew hole in my nose & landed in my chest. It was infected. I was hours from checkin out. They ripped open my chest and got it all. I cheated the devil for the hundredth time.”

