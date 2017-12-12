Artie Lange On Medical Leave From Podcast Amid Addiction Crisis

Artie Lange has been put on medical leave from The Artie and Anthony Show following his multiple absences and rumored drug abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Keith the Cop, the show’s executive producer, released a statement on Monday addressing Lange’s health problems:

“We saw @artiequitter this weekend after his tweet. Together w @AnthonyCumiaxyz the decision for him to address his health issues require him not having to worry about being at #TheAAShow this week. Addressing his health issues is priority #1. We look forward to his return.”

As Radar previously reported, police were called to Lange’s home in New Jersey Saturday morning after he posted a disturbing photo of himself with a severely swollen nose.

An insider exclusively told Radar that the comedian was “heading down a dangerous path” and that he see’s signs from when Lange attempted suicide in 2010.

“This is different from his previous problems. Artie is out of control and it’s only a matter of time before he implodes,” the insider added.

In September, the former Howard Stern sidekick was rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery. The 50-year-old admitted his drug use caused a hole to develop in his heart.

“After Chicago gig I collapsed,” Lange confessed. “All the blow & H I’ve done for yrs blew hole in my nose & landed in my chest. It was infected. I was hours from checkin out. They ripped open my chest and got it all. I cheated the devil for the hundredth time.”

In October, Lange canceled an Ohio show and claimed he was hospitalized due to high blood sugar.

His mother Judy, admitted to Radar last week that her son was “fighting addiction.”

“He’s got diabetes, so that doesn’t help either,” she added.

