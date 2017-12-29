Luann De Lesseps Heads To Rehab After Drunken Arrest: ‘I Am Truly Embarrassed’

After her latest drunken arrest, Luann de Lesseps is heading to rehab! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the reality star and former Countess admitted she is getting help for her problems.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” the 52-year-old said in a statement to PEOPLE following her scandal. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

As Radar previously reported, ran into the wrong hotel room with a mystery man last weekend in Florida. She seemed “intoxicated” when she refused to leave the room and threatened police officers who tried to arrest her.

In her drunken state, de Lesseps even told cops she would kill them!

“Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do,” de Lesseps continued “My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.”

Despite having said she feels “slut-shamed” after her arrest, the Real Housewives Of New York star is now taking responsibility for her actions, and thanking all those who have supported her.

“I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters,” she said.

After the news broke of her decision to enter rehab, de Lesseps tweeted to her fans. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she wrote. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018”

While de Lesseps is battling her latest embarrassing run-in with the law, ex-husband Tom D’agostino is throwing a humiliating “unwedding party” for his birthday, a year after he married the troubled reality star.

