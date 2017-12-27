Police Report Exposed! Inside Luann De Lesseps’ Violent, Drunken Assault Arrest

Luann de Lesseps received a shiny pair of handcuffs for Christmas after she was arrested for trespassing a Palm Beach hotel room and assaulting a cop early Sunday. And now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal details inside the troubled reality star’s violent, alcohol-fueled night.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by Radar, the Palm Beach Police Department was dispatched to the Colony Hotel, room 407, on December 23 at 9:18 pm due to an incident involving an “intoxicated” de Lesseps.

Upon their arrival, police learned that hotel security guard, Carlos Lopez, alleged that the The Real Housewives of New York star, 52, had trespassed into another hotel guest’s room.

“Lopez stated that the female’s assigned room was number 327, however she and a male were in room 407 refusing to leave,” the report states of de Lesseps and an unnamed man.

The hotel guard told police he made “multiple attempts” to get de Lesseps and the gentleman to leave “over a five minute period” before police took over. When Palm Beach officers entered the room, the famed housewife was found with a female friend, Julie Olson.

“Both smelled of an unknown alcoholic beverage, had slurred speech and appeared to be highly intoxicated,” police wrote of the 52-year-old TV star and her friend.

Matters only got worse for the Countess when the pair was asked to leave the room, and only Olson obliged.

“De Lesseps refused to leave, and locked herself in the bathroom,” the report continues. Although when Lopez attempted to open the bathroom with a key, de Lesseps opened the door.

Officers then interfered to get de Lesseps out of the bathroom, when the housewife “shoved Officer O’Leary with an open palm to the chest, then slammed the door” on the officer’s face before “striking him in the forehead.”

Following the assault, the reality star was placed in handcuffs and resisted arrest by “pushing and pulling away” from the officers. Inside the car, a sloppy de Lesseps then “slipped out of her hand cuffs and attempted to exit the vehicle.”

Officers then placed handcuffs on the housewife a second time. “During this time she resisted again by pushing and pulling her arms away from me,” Officer Robert Mastrangelo wrote. The report then alleges de Lesseps told police, “I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

De Lesseps didn’t stop there. Police claim she “tried kicking the door to the vehicle to keep it from closing” before being “physically placed in the seat” by the officers.

The disgraced star was transported to the Palm Beach Police Department and placed in a holding cell, police said, as she “stated again that she was ‘going to fucking kill all of you.'”

De Lesseps was charged with battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer with violence and corruption by threat against the public.

The following day Lesseps issued a public apology citing memories of her wedding to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino as the reason for her drunken tirade.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to [a] transformative and hopeful 2018,” she said.

Meanwhile, Radar exclusively reported the star’s ex wants “nothing to do with her.”

A judge released de Lesseps without bond on December 24. She is due back in court on January 25.

