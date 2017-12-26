No Shame! Luann De Lesseps Resurfaces After Shocking Assault Arrest

This was the mugshot taken of the reality TV countess, who was booked in Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m. on December 24. Radar Online confirmed with Palm Beach Sheriffs' Office CSP Bembry on Sunday that de Lesseps was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person . According to the state's attorney, the famed reality TV star threatened onlookers prior to her arrest, saying, "I'm going to kill you all." Additionally, she allegedly kicked an officer. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The New York housewife was released without bond from Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday, according to Judge Ted Booras' ruling. Booras said because the star had no prior offenses she'd be allowed to go back to her New York home. However, Radar has learned the Countess instead stayed in Florida to celebrate Christmas with her family. Shown here, De Lesseps cracks a smile while seated at Christmas dinner with her brother, Michael Nadeau, and his immediate family.

According to the photos posted to de Lesseps' niece Nicole Nadeau's Instagram story, the Nadeaus and the Countess surfaced in Jupiter, which is just 15 miles north of Palm Beach.

Nadeau's Instagram story footage of the family's sunny Christmas holiday made no mention of her aunt's arrest. De Lesseps' niece instead showed off a picturesque backdrop of her "morning run" on the beach.

De Lesseps' brother, Michael, who walked the TV star down the aisle for her wedding to millionaire businessman Tom D'Agostino last year, explains in the Instagram story that he was cooking up a "beach barbecue" for the family, full of grilled shrimp, lobster tails, asparagus and a "big a** roast." A mum De Lesseps doesn't say anything in the video but is spotted overlooking the grill as Michael cooks.

De Lesseps' arrest came just shy of the one year anniversary of her New Year's Eve 2016 wedding to D'Agostino in Palm Beach. The marriage lasted just seven months . In a statement submitted through her agent, the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer cited "long-buried emotions" as the reason for her boozy antics. Photo credit: Getty Images