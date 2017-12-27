‘Keg Parties & Wild Concerts’: Luann’s Rowdy Teen Behavior Exposed After Boozy Arrest

The Real Housewives of New York star Luann De Lesseps was ordered by a judge to stop drinking following her sloppy assault arrest, where she kicked a police officer and threatened to kill people over Christmas weekend. But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the 52-year-old disgraced star has enjoyed drinking and rowdy parties since she was a teenager in high school! Click through the gallery to see de Lesseps’ wild child behavior in never-before-seen yearbook photos exclusively obtained by Radar!

Ted Booras released the star without bond and allowed her to go back to her New York residence. Radar exclusively revealed Tuesday the star instead stayed in the Sunshine State The reality TV star was arrested in Florida on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person, Radar reported . She was taken to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m. on Dec. 24, and later that day Judgereleased the star without bond and allowed her to go back to her New York residence. Radar exclusively revealed Tuesday the star instead stayed in the Sunshine State with family to celebrate Christmas beachside

Here is a never-before-seen photo of the reality housewife as a senior at Berlin High School in 1983. The star, who grew up in Berlin, Connecticut, was born as Luann Nadeau. According to the class photo, de Lesseps’ high school nick name was “Lu” and when she highlighted her favorite high school memories, she included “keg parties” and “wild concerts” on her list!

Tom D’Agostino’s ex-wife added “all of my good friends,” to her list of high school memories, and some of them are seen here holding up a playful de Lesseps.

The photos also reveal the RHONY star was a member of the high school’s smoking committee. According to the photo, the smoking committee was responsible for the school’s designated smoking areas.

“The members clean and maintain order in these areas at all times. The committee has been successful in its efforts to maintain student smoking privileges,” the description continues. The famed TV countess even once wore cowboy boots, seen here! She’s since swapped those for designer pumps often seen on RHONY.

de Lesseps issued a statement on Sunday explaining her recent trip to Palm Beach brought back “long-buried emotions” of her failed marriage to D’Agostino. The pair tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2016 in a lavish NYE wedding at the Brazilian Court Hotel