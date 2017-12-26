Luann De Lesseps’ Ex-Husband ‘Wants Nothing To Do With Her’ Amid Boozy Assault Arrest

Luann de Lesseps blamed her shocking arrest over the weekend on her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, her ex-husband’s gal pal admitted The Real Housewives of New York star’s reasoning for hitting rock bottom is “absurd.”

De Lesseps, 52, was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.

“It’s extremely sad she’s gotten to this point,” Anna Rothschild told Radar. “Her blaming the marriage is absurd. They were married for seven months not 25 years. They have been separated since August; it’s been four months.”

Rothschild explained how her close friend D’Agostino has “no friendship” with de Lesseps and “wants nothing to do” with his ex-wife.

“He wants out,” she said. “He never wanted to be in the spotlight. He thinks it’s sad. It’s bizarre. She has issues she has to deal with it. It’s a shame for her.”

A source close to The Real Housewives of New York star admitted the arrest was “shocking.”

“No one saw this coming and we’re very surprised and saddened by it,” the insider said.

De Lesseps was taken to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 am. She is due back in court on January 25.

According to Palm Beach Post, the assistant state’s attorney claimed de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer.

“I’m going to kill you all,” the state’s attorney said de Lesseps told onlookers prior to her arrest.

The mother-of-two split from D’Agostino, who cheated on her before their New Year’s Eve wedding, in August. Their divorce was finalized in September 2017.

The Bravo star released in a statement, “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

