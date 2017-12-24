Luann De Lesseps Apologizes After Palm Beach Arrest

Shamed Luann De Lesseps has apologized after her shock arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend.

The RHONY diva spoke out after her disorderly intoxication and battery arrest on Christmas Eve.

The 52-year-old was taken into custody on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person after reportedly slamming a door and kicking a police officer.

Commenting on the on the incident she said: “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018.”

The reality star got married to Tom D’Agostino, 50, the same area back on December 31, 2016 during a lavish three days event but their union only lasted eight months amid stories of fights and infidelities.

Maybe, returning to the wedding area sparked her run in with the law and subsequent arrest on Christmas Eve, it is believed she will now return to New York for Christmas.

