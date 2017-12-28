‘Terrified’ LuAnn de Lesseps Feels She’s Being ‘Slut-Shamed’ Following Assault Arrest

Looney Luann de Lesseps feels she’s being “slut-shamed” after cops caught her in bed with a mystery man during her bombshell assault arrest in Florida Saturday night, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Friends of de Lesseps reveal the Countess is “in a state of shock” because she “doesn’t remember anything” about her horrific holiday meltdown.

“She should have been taken to the hospital not jail,” a worried pal tells Radar, adding they fear she “may have been drugged and maybe raped.”

As readers know, the Real Housewives of New York star and her male pal burst in to the wrong room during a boozy escapade at the Colony hotel in Palm Beach on December 23. The duo, who reportedly managed to slip in to the suite while a maid was finishing turn-around service, were caught canoodling in bed by the establishment’s security guard who demanded they leave, according to the police report obtained by Radar.

After “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period,” the guard called cops for backup and upon police arrival the 52-year-old reality star was still in the room but now joined by longtime gal pal Julie Olson.

Olson followed orders to leave, but de Lesseps locked herself inside the suite’s bathroom, refusing to leave and insulting police officers in the process.

After a long battle with authorities and shoving an officer she was eventually arrested and charged with battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person, according to the report.

The following day Lesseps blamed her breakdown on her tumultuous marriage to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino citing memories of their Palm Beach wedding as the reason for her drunken tirade.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to [a] transformative and hopeful 2018,” she said.

Still, friends say de Lesseps feels like she’s being slut-shamed without merit, claiming she had no idea who the man involved in the incident even was. The source tells Radar the mystery male was a guy Julie had dated in the past.

“Luann was feeling lonely and sad during the holidays after her horrible year,” says the informant.

Meanwhile, Radar exclusively reported the star’s ex wants “nothing to do with her.”

