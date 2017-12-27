Luann De Lesseps Caught In Bed With Mystery Man Before Boozy Florida Arrest!

Luann de Lesseps was found in bed with a mystery man, minutes before her boozy Florida arrest! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Real Housewives Of New York star and her male companion burst into the wrong room at the Colony hotel in Palm Beach this Saturday night.

The alleged incident occurred while a maid was finishing turn-around service in the suite. de Lesseps and her male pal were later found in bed by a hotel security guard, who – according to a police report obtained by PageSix – told them they had to leave.

After “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period,” the guard called police for backup. Once the cops arrived, de Lesseps, 52, was still in the room, but was now joined by longtime gal pal Julie Olson.

According to the police report, they both “appeared to be highly intoxicated.”

As Radar previously reported, Olson followed orders to leave, de Lesseps locked herself inside the suite’s bathroom, refusing to leave and insulting police officers in the process.

She was eventually charged with battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. De Lesseps apologized for the scandal, but blamed her breakdown on her tumultuous marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

