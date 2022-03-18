High Lives of NYPD’s Cocaine Cops – How New York’s Dirtiest Officers Ruled The Mean Streets

“I show up and I can’t get in the building because the guy’s head is blocking the door,” he said. “I’m literally walking over his body to get in. Inside you can see his partner — they were young kids — wiping the blood of his best friend off his hands.

“So as it turns out, there’s money and drugs there — a lot. I see a separate stash of about $800. This guy’s not paying attention. So I take it.

“It was weird. I just put it in my pocket. Then the investigators show up. There’s about five pounds of reefer, $500 of cash. The sergeant goes, ‘Is that it?’ And he looks at me and I felt like he knew. So I took the $800 out of my pocket and I gave it back.

“I was still at that point of feeling uncomfortable about taking anything.”