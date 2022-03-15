'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Schwartz Still Wearing Wedding Ring Despite Rumored Split From Wife Katie Maloney
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney might be making headlines over their rumored breakup, but the Tom Tom owner is still sporting his wedding ring despite their alleged split. Schwartz was spotted at the West Hollywood bar over the weekend with his metal band noticeably on.
Interesting timing, considering a mere days later, news broke that his marriage to Maloney was rumored to be over.
The Vanderpump Rules star was seen on camera behind the bar that he shares with co-star Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump. Making cocktails and chatting with his fellow Pump Rules castmates Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss, he appeared in high spirits despite his wife being nowhere in sight.
Flashing his signature boy-next-door smile, Schwartz didn't look like a man whose relationship was coming to an abrupt halt. Holding cups in his left hand, his ring was visible — a possible indication the rumors aren't true or he didn't see the breakup coming.
Bravoholics have been wondering about the couple's status over the past month after noticing Maloney not wearing her diamond ring. Earlier this year, she admitted their relationship is flawed. "Obviously, we are not perfect. We fight a lot. We don’t try to hide our flaws," Maloney told Page Six in January.
“We don’t try to hide that we have issues and lie and try to maintain this perfect front," she continued, adding, "When people try to act like they have a perfect relationship, that’s when things can kind of fall apart because it can be exhausting to keep that up."
On the last season of Vanderpump Rules, fans watched as the two struggled with getting pregnant. According to The Sun, Schwartz and Maloney's marriage has been on and off lately and they are currently "not together."
A source told the outlet, they “split and got back together and split and got back together. They’re currently not together, no."
The insider states that Schwartz and Maloney are “still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves." While she hasn't filed for divorce, the source adds, "They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”
Schwartz and Maloney tied the knot in 2016 after five years of dating. The duo remarried in a Vegas ceremony after it was revealed Schwartz "lost" their marriage license.
Radar has reached out to the stars for comment.