'Vanderpump Rules' Cameras Not Rolling For Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz's Split

As Radar reported, Katie and Tom confirmed the news on Wednesday after keeping quiet for weeks over rumors about their split. Sharing a lengthy statement, Schwartz said he "fully respects Katie’s decision" while admitting he's "not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word because it’s too painful." The TomTom co-owner went on to praise his soon-to-be ex-wife, calling her their shared nickname one last time.

"I don’t think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcees. A dubious title I suppose. Also, I’m aware of the tragedies taking place in the world right now, I have perspective here. I’ll be fine. So I’ll shut up now and say it one last time, love you, Bub. Always and forever, you’ll be in my heart," Tom concluded.