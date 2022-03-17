'Vanderpump Rules' Cameras Not Rolling For Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz's Split
Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's breakup was done in private with sources telling Radar, Bravo cameras were not rolling to capture their emotional decision.
Insiders reveal the show is currently not in production, meaning everything that's happened since the reunion — including ending their marriage — hasn't been filmed for season 10.
As Radar reported, Katie and Tom confirmed the news on Wednesday after keeping quiet for weeks over rumors about their split. Sharing a lengthy statement, Schwartz said he "fully respects Katie’s decision" while admitting he's "not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word because it’s too painful." The TomTom co-owner went on to praise his soon-to-be ex-wife, calling her their shared nickname one last time.
"I don’t think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcees. A dubious title I suppose. Also, I’m aware of the tragedies taking place in the world right now, I have perspective here. I’ll be fine. So I’ll shut up now and say it one last time, love you, Bub. Always and forever, you’ll be in my heart," Tom concluded.
Katie got straight to the point, announcing their separation quickly and concisely.
"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," she wrote.
"We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you all for the kind words and support."
As for what their future holds on Vanderpump Rules, season 10 has yet to be announced; however, season 9 wasn't confirmed until April 2021. There are rumors a few OGs might be making a return, including fired ex-costars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and even Jax Taylor.
Lala Kent — whose cringe-worthy breakup with her serial cheater fiancé Randall Emmett played out on the reunion — has already shared her flip-flop feelings on returning to the Bravo show.
"[If] tomorrow they call me and say, 'We've been picked up,' I would take a big pause because I don't know if that's the space for me anymore," Lala stated during a December episode of her podcast, Give Them LaLa.
There's also a rumor that Raquel Leviss might not be back for another season following her split with fiancé James Kennedy. However, Raquel and Lala were spotted with several Vanderpump Rules cast members over the weekend, including Schwartz, who was still wearing his wedding ring.