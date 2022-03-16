'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Confirm Split, Divorce Looming

"Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie and I are separating,” Tom stated. "I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word because it’s too painful. Yes, my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Revealing he shares no hard feelings, Tom added, "After 9 years on a reality TV show it feels a little tone def to say ‘please respect our privacy’ (especially while posting this) so instead I’ll ask to please be kind. I don’t fault you for any snap judgment. If I was watching us on VPR for the last 9 years, I’d be making them too. Perception gets skewed bc of seeing snippets of our lives on the show, but I’m telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy."