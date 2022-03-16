'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Confirm Split, Divorce Looming
After 12 years together, Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are ending their marriage. The couple confirmed their split in separate emotional statements, revealing divorce is in their future.
According to Tom's post, it appears Katie was the one to pull the plug on their decades-long relationship.
"Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie and I are separating,” Tom stated. "I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word because it’s too painful. Yes, my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”
Revealing he shares no hard feelings, Tom added, "After 9 years on a reality TV show it feels a little tone def to say ‘please respect our privacy’ (especially while posting this) so instead I’ll ask to please be kind. I don’t fault you for any snap judgment. If I was watching us on VPR for the last 9 years, I’d be making them too. Perception gets skewed bc of seeing snippets of our lives on the show, but I’m telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy."
Saying nothing but kind words about Katie, he continued, "She taught me so much about love and being a better partner. It’s hard not to feel like a statistic. Another failed marriage. I don’t look at it as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you @musickillskate. And your family."
Ending his lengthy post, Tom called Katie by their beloved nickname for each other one last time.
"I don’t think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcees. A dubious title I suppose. Also, I’m aware of the tragedies taking place in the world right now, I have perspective here. I’ll be fine. So I’ll shut up now and say it one last time, love you, Bub. Always and forever, you’ll be in my heart. On my ass? Maybe not so much," he wrote.
As for Katie, she got straight to the point in her statement about their breakup.
"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," she wrote.
"We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you all for the kind words and support."
Breakup rumors began to swirl after fans noticed Katie wasn't wearing her wedding ring. However, Tom was spotted with his over the weekend.
The Sun was first to break their split, revealing they've been on the outs for a while. According to their insider, Katie and Tom "split and got back together and split and got back together. They’re currently not together, no."