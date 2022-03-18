Newly Single Tom Schwartz Surprised By Female Leprechaun At Home After Claiming Katie Maloney Divorce Is His Fault

Tom Schwartz is a lucky man! The newly single Vanderpump Rules star got a surprise delivery from a smoking hot leprechaun on Thursday, days after confirming his marriage to co-star Katie Maloney is over.

The 39-year-old TomTom co-owner was photographed smiling from ear to ear when he answered the door to find a half-clothed female standing at his door with a gift to honor St. Patrick's Day.