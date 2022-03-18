Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West's Racial Slur, Doesn't Want Rapper To Kill Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Beginning his comment showing Kanye nothing but kindness, Trevor expressed the impact the Grammy winner has had on his everyday life.

"I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, s--t I still smile everytime l put on my seatbelt because of you," he wrote.

"You're an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this," Trevor added.