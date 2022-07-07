'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Slash Price On Martial Home By $154K
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz must really want to sell their once happy home. Radar has discovered the Vanderpump Rules stars have drastically cut the price on their Valley Village, California, house weeks after putting it on the market.
Katie and Tom said sayonara to their contemporary Cape Cod-style pad last month, with an original listing price of more than $2.7 million. RadarOnline.com can confirm the Bravolebrities have slashed their asking price by $154K.
Their two-story home — which was featured on Pump Rules for several seasons since 2019 — is now sitting pretty at $2.59 million.
Katie and Tom have been hawking their house as "celebrity-owned" but haven't gotten a buyer to pull the trigger. The 3,593 square-foot home is perfect for anyone with kids or looking to grow their family.
With four bedrooms and five bathrooms, there's plenty of room in the farm-style pad for everyone.
It's also an ideal place to entertain, as seen on Vanderpump Rules. Katie and Tom spend several nights hosting their wild costars in their perfect backyard.
Their outdoor space comes complete with a fountain-fed pool, a spa, a lush grassy yard, and a patio with a fireplace and space for a flatscreen TV.
Despite the price drop, Katie and Tom are still making a good chunk of change on the property considering they bought it for a cool $1.9 million just three years ago.
If you're thinking of buying, be forewarned: your neighbor will be Jax Taylor.
The duo is looking to unload their home, marking one of the main assets keeping them connected amid their divorce. As RadarOnline.com reported, Katie pulled the plug on their marriage.
She filed for divorce from Tom in March, shortly after announcing their split.
According to the divorce documents, Katie asked that neither party pay spousal support, which indicated the ex-lovers are looking to make a clean break.
Tom made it clear that Katie was the one who initiated the divorce despite their 12-year relationship.
"Yes, my heart aches but I'll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I'm not the victim. Not going to write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he told fans at the time.