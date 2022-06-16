'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz's Marital Home Up For Sale, Exes Asking $2.7 Million In Wake Of Divorce
When one chapter closes! Radar has learned Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are selling their home just weeks after moving out amid their ongoing divorce battle. The Vanderpump Rules duo quietly put their marital home on the market Thursday.
The 3,593 square-foot home is located in Valley Village, California. RadarOnline.com has discovered that Katie and Tom are asking $2.7 million for their 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom farm-style house — which will bring in a good chunk of change considering they bought the property in 2019 for a cool $1.9 million.
The Bravo personalities are hawking it as a "spacious Cape Cod contemporary" house that is "celebrity-owned." Katie and Tom's once happy home is ideal for entertaining.
With a butler's pantry, professional chef kitchen, and a large island with bar seating, it'll make any aspiring cook happy.
As for the outside, it's something to see. Katie and Tom spent their Pump Rules checks on a space with a perfect backyard to host their wild costars. Complete with a "fountain-fed pool," it also consists of a spa, a lush grassy yard, and an outside patio with a fireplace and space for a flatscreen TV.
If you're looking for luxury, travel upstairs to where Katie and Tom used to make the magic happen! Their master bedroom is perfect for anyone who's looking to live a lavish life.
Besides the fireplace and walk-in closet, their en-suite bathroom has marble floors, a gorgeous freestanding bathtub, a glass shower, and dual his-and-her sinks.
While Katie and Tom's former home might sound like a dream come true, just remember that your neighbor will be Jax Taylor.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Katie filed for divorce from Tom in March shortly after announcing their split.
According to the divorce documents, Katie asked that neither party pay spousal support, making a clean break.
The couple was together for 12 years, but the end of their marriage didn't shock fans of Vanderpump Rules. However, their announcement was heartbreaking.
"Well, this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—--- canned Instagram caption," Tom said before making it clear the decision was Katie's.
"Yes, my heart aches but I'll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I'm not the victim. Not going to write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he added.