'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Serves Tom Schwartz Divorce Papers At Their Valley Village Home
Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney had her estranged husband Tom Schwartz served with divorce papers — showing she's ready to move on ASAP.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 35-year-old Bravo star informed the court of the development in a new filing. She said a paralegal mailed copies of her petition for dissolution to Tom at their $2 Million Valley Village home they both live in currently.
The document notes Katie — who is representing herself in the case — had the service completed on March 25. The former couple seems to be on the same page with wrapping up the split quickly.
Tom already signed the paperwork acknowledging he was served. The TomTom bar owner is set to file a response to the divorce in the next couple of weeks.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Katie filed for divorce last month in Los Angeles Superior Court. Katie requested that neither party pay spousal support and revealed they split two days before Valentine's Day.
The date of separation was listed as February 12, 2022. The couple had been together for over 12 years. On the Bravo show, the two wed in both 2016 and 2019. They had to have a second ceremony after a paperwork mixup with the first one.
Katie and Tom announced the news to their fans at the same time on Instagram. "Well, this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—--- canned Instagram caption," he said.
"I'm not quite ready to use the "D" word bc [sic] it's too painful," he said at the time.
"Yes, my heart aches but I'll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I'm not the victim. Not going to write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he ended.
Recently, Katie and Tom both attended an event for Lisa Vanderpump. They revealed to Page Six they plan to move out of the home they bought in 2019.
“We’ve actually been helping each other find places,” she said “I’ll be like, ‘I think this place would be really good for you. I think you’ll really like it. You should go check it out."