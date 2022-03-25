Katie Maloney Not Asking For Spousal Support From Ex Tom Schwartz In Divorce, Split Before Valentine's Day

Vanderpump Rules exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz called it quits two days before Valentine's Day, new court docs reveal amid their amicable divorce.

Maloney, 35, requested they don't pay each other spousal support as they work on determining how to split their property and assets going forward, citing "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for parting ways following her official filing for divorce earlier this week. The exes share no children together.

According to her latest filing submitted on Tuesday, she listed their date of separation as February 12, 2022, which came nearly a month before the couple announced they were breaking up after 12 years together. The Bravo stars wed in both 2016 and 2019 due to a paperwork issue the first time.