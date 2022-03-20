'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Share Drinks In Latest Instagram Post Just Days After Announcing Split

Maloney appeared on a recent episode of You're Gonna Love Me podcast on Friday where she opened up about what caused the riff in her 12-year-long relationship to Schwartz.

The star teared up as she admitted, "Ultimately, I just wasn't happy."

On the podcast she wanted to make it clear that "there wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this."

She took full responsibility and claimed that "it was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make."