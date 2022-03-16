'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Schwartz Spotted Still Wearing Wedding Ring In 1st Outing Since Katie Maloney Split

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” Maloney, 35, wrote in a statement via Instagram. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

Maloney noted they were not moving on with “resentment or animosity,” highlighting that she and Schwartz still have a “deep admiration” for each other to this day. “We cherish our friendship,” she continued. “Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support.”

In his own statement, Schwartz offered his take on their split, revealing that he respected "Katie's decision" to call it quits. “Well this sucks,” the TV personality went on. “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption.”

"Katie and I are separating. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word [because] it's too painful. Yes, my heart aches, but I'll be OK. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I'm not the victim," he continued. "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."