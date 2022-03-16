Norman Reedus' Son Mingus Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct, Sentenced to 5 Counseling Sessions

Mingus Reedus, the son of Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen, has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from an incident in late 2021.

The 22-year-old was ordered to complete five private counseling sessions on Wednesday, months after being accused of punching an unknown woman “in the face” at Manhattan's San Gennaro street festival in September. It was reported that police noticed an injury below her eye.

Mingus told The New York Daily News his side of the story last year, explaining the woman was a stranger to him and appeared to be drunk. He said she and her friends were the aggressors who “swarmed” him after they bumped into his group at the festival, claiming he “threw his arm out” to defend himself and accidentally hit the woman. “It was instinct,” he told the outlet. “I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group.”