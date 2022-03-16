Queen Elizabeth II Is 'Deeply Upset' Over Most Of Her Children Getting Divorced, Claims New Book

Out of the English monarch’s offspring, two of her sons, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, and daughter Princess Anne, all ended their marriages prematurely in divorce. Her youngest son, 58-year-old Prince Edward, is her only child to keep his marriage together.

A former palace staffer told Hardman that she had to explain divorce becoming a much more common thing to the Queen.

"I said, ‘Ma’am, it seems to be happening everywhere. This is almost common practice,'" the former staffer proclaimed, "But she just said, ‘Three out of four!’ in sheer sadness and exasperation. One shouldn’t underestimate the pain she’s been through."