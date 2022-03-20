Kim Kardashian Nearly Slips Out Of Bikini Top While Arriving To SKIMS Pop-Up Shop Amid Ongoing Court Battle With Ex-Housekeeper

According to The Sun, the 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 37-year-old younger sister Khloe made an appearance in Miami on Saturday to promote their new SKIMS pop-up shop when the potential wardrobe malfunction took place.

Besides the silver leather bikini top that almost popped right off her torso, Kim also dressed up in matching skintight silver leggings as well as sandal stilettos. She completed her Miami SKIMS look with angular sunglasses.