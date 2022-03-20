Kim Kardashian Faces Even More Backlash After Flipping Used Yeezy Sneakers For $375 On Her Website

Kim Kardashian is facing more backlash, and this time it's not about Kanye...kind of.

The billionaire socialite caught flack for listing Yeezy sneakers on her own online store for an astronomical $375. Many are criticizing Kim because they assume the shoes didn't cost the reality TV star a dime, and they more likely than not had been gifted to her for free, especially because they were designed by her estranged husband Kanye West.