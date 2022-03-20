Kim Kardashian Faces Even More Backlash After Flipping Used Yeezy Sneakers For $375 On Her Website
Kim Kardashian is facing more backlash, and this time it's not about Kanye...kind of.
The billionaire socialite caught flack for listing Yeezy sneakers on her own online store for an astronomical $375. Many are criticizing Kim because they assume the shoes didn't cost the reality TV star a dime, and they more likely than not had been gifted to her for free, especially because they were designed by her estranged husband Kanye West.
She listed the mesh caged heels on her family's Kardashian Kloset website, where they have been known to multiply the prices of their used clothes and accessories for as much as nine times the rates at other outlets.
In a viral Reddit post, one user took a screenshot of the recently sold-out footwear and wrote, "Not Kim out here selling her Yeezy sandals. I can't lmao."
Comments flooded the post criticizing the reality TV star from multiple angles. From Kanye stans calling her a "gold digger" for selling his merch, to others calling out her hypocrisy telling women in business to "get off their a---s" when she's here selling footwear it's believed she didn't even pay for.
As one comment plainly put it, "They're billionaires for a reason."
Last October, the cast of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launched their private shopping website Kardashian Kloset. The site was designed to push expensive wardrobes the billionaire family are trying to resell for a profit. According to their website, the Kardashians claim the business venture was "promoting sustainability."
Critics of the socialite family consider the site to be more of a scam than anything else. Kim has had a history of posting outrageous prices for her clothing in the past. Recently, she had flogged a Celine brown python blazer for $3,000, an identical piece of the same suit was found listed elsewhere for only $380.
Kim faced similar backlash a couple weeks ago after Variety published a quote from the KWTK star calling on businesswomen to "get off your a--" and claiming that "no one wants to work these days."
The comments garnered pushback from everyone from the average joe trying to make a living all the way to popular talk show The View where the billionaire was called "out of touch" by several of the panelists.
